Under-fire Southampton boss Jones: My Luton team were among the best in Europe

After a damning 3-0 loss at Brentford, Saints manager Nathan Jones defended his track record, saying he's "compromised his principles" at Southampton.

Jones claimed he "compromised principles"

Comments followed 3-0 loss to Brentford

Club are bottom of Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Southampton boss is under serious pressure, with his side having picked up just three points in their last six Premier League matches. According to Jones, their poor form is down to him "compromis[ing] his principles" despite an excellent track record at former club Luton Town.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a post-match press conference, Jones told reporters: "I've compromised in terms of certain principles." Defending his track record, he continued "Statistically, there weren't many better than me around Europe in terms of aggression, clean sheets, defending the box, balls in the box, xG, all those things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones' comments may have raised a few eyebrows, but it's clear he backs his own abilities. And based on his record at Luton, that's fair enough - over two spells, he guided the club from League Two to the Championship play-offs, all with a tiny budget. At Southampton though, things have been more difficult, and relegation remains a serious possibility.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JONES? The Southampton boss concluded by saying: "I had to compromise certain things and I won't be doing that again." That rallying cry could be a sign that his methods at St Mary's are going to change, and an improvement is required soon with Saints fans voicing their displeasure in west London.