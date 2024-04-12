How to watch today’s South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, and game info

How to watch the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Cronulla Sharks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Cronulla Sharks will take place on April 13, 2024, at 8:35 pm AEDT.

South Sydney Rabbitohs has had a challenging start to the season, winning just one of its initial five matches. Furthermore, they have only won five of their last 18 matches. Along with this, their defense is not strong enough, allowing an alarming total of 32 points per game in 2024 to be scored against them.

On the other hand, the Sharks look like a formidable opponent; they have won three of their last four matches. Encouraged by a well-earned week off, they come into the fight refreshed and ready to face off.

The Rabbitohs desperately need a turnaround as the two teams square off on Saturday night to stop the flow of doubt and earn a much-needed victory.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks: Date and Time

The thrilling NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Cronulla Sharks will take place on 13 April 2024 at 8:35 pm AEDT at Accor Stadium in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Date 13 April 2024 Time 8:35 pm AEDT Arena Accor Stadium Location Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Cronulla Sharks on Kayo Sports. Offering all the coverage you need for the NRL season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts at $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks Team News

South Sydney Rabbitohs Team News

Tyrone Munro, an essential player of the Rabbitohs, will replace Isaac Thompson for the first time this season.

Peter Mamouzelos is set to start as a hooker, shifting Damien Cook to the 18th-man spot.

Furthermore, Siliva Havili, Shaq Mitchell, and Davvy Moale's additions highlight the Rabbitohs' commitment to adding fresh energy to their team.

With these changes, Rabbitohs wants to improve their team and turn the tide in their favor as they try to get a much-needed win over the Sharks.

Cronulla Sharks Team News

Sharks' player Nikora is expected to return to the team, with Siosifa Talakai moving to the bench and Daniel Atkins not being in the lineup.

Furthermore, the possible addition of Toby Rudolf and Braden Hamlin-Uele could add more depth to the Sharks' bench.

With these changes, the Sharks aim to keep up their winning streak and give their opponents a tough challenge.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Cronulla Sharks in NRL matches: