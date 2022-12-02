South Korea vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the South Korea vs Portugal World Cup 2022 group match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

South Korea head into their final Group H match against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup on Friday knowing it is a must-win fixture. Fernando Santos' team has already qualified for the knockout stages but Heung-min Son and co. need a win and a favourable result in the other game between Ghana and Uruguay.

South Korea could only manage a goalless draw with Uruguay before losing to Ghana and must get their first win of the tournament to be in with a chance of progressing to the last 16.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

South Korea vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Game: South Korea vs Portugal Date: December 2, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT / 5:00pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch South Korea vs Portugal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

South Korea squad & team news

South Korea will once again be missing the services of Hwang Hee-chan, who is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring problem. Heung-min Son, who recovered from an eye injury before the start of the World Cup, is once against expected to start as his side chases a win.

South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung

Position Players Goalkeepers Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders Jong-gyu, Jin-su, Min-jae, Chul, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Tae-hwan, Yu-min. Midfielders Woo-young, In-beom, Seung-ho, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Jun-ho, Sang-ho, Kang-in, Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Min-kyu. Forwards Gue-sung, Ui-jo, Heung-min Son

Portugal squad & team news

Cristiano Ronaldo missed training ahead of his team's final group game and is rated as '50-50' to be available.

Portugal will definitely be without Nuno Mendes, who is now out of the tournament due to injury. Danilo and Otavio are also out of the clash with South Korea.

With their knockout progress confirmed, fans can expect to see changes in the starting line-up opportunities for some of the fringe players to make an impact.

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Vitinha, Palhinha; Fernandes; Leao, Ramos