Soundstorm Festival 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Soundstorm, the Middle East's loudest music festival, returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2025.

Known for transforming the Banban Desert into a pulsating hub of music and culture, Soundstorm promises another unforgettable three days with a stellar lineup of international and regional artists.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm has rapidly cemented its reputation as a global music phenomenon since its inception. Dubbed Saudi's answer to mega-festivals worldwide, it has previously hosted an astonishing array of top-tier talent, including the likes of EMINEM, Linkin Park, Camila Cabello, and Calvin Harris.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets, from dates and venues to the best prices and where to buy them right now.

When is Soundstorm Festival 2025?

Soundstorm 2025 is set over three days, from Thursday, December 11, to Saturday, December 13, 2025. The festival will take place daily from 5:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

Date Name Location Tickets Thursday, December 11, 2025 Soundstorm 2025 Banban Desert Area, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets Friday, December 12, 2025 Soundstorm 2025 Banban Desert Area, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets Saturday, December 13, 2025 Soundstorm 2025 Banban Desert Area, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Soundstorm 2025?

The primary method for purchasing tickets is often through the official MDLBEAST website and its associated ticketing platform, the NOFOMO app.

For those looking for a wide range of options, including secondary tickets platforms like StubHub, that offers three-day tickets from SAR283.

It's always recommended to purchase tickets as early as possible, especially for such a high-demand event, to ensure availability and potentially secure lower-priced "wave" tickets before they sell out. Be sure to download the NOFOMO app and create an account to facilitate your purchase.

How much are Soundstorm 2025 tickets?

For those seeking the cheapest entry, single-day STORM tickets were available starting from SAR 119 during early waves.

If you plan to attend all three days, a three-day STORM pass offers excellent value, with early wave prices starting at SAR 269. These general entry tickets grant you access to every stage and often include perks like complimentary parking and a wallet credit you can use for food, merchandise, or a festival makeover.

As ticket waves progress, prices for STORM general entry tickets typically increase. For instance, subsequent waves for single-day STORM tickets have been listed at SAR 249, and three-day passes at SAR 559. Therefore, acting quickly to secure early bird tickets is crucial for the best value.

Other ticketing platforms have also indicated starting prices around SAR 283 for Soundstorm 2025, which likely corresponds to a later wave or a specific multi-day pass.

What are Soundstorm 2025 premium options?

Beyond the base STORM tickets, you can elevate your festival experience with various premium options:

STORM+ Tickets: Priced higher, with three-day passes around SAR 559 (Wave 2 prices), these tickets offer enhanced benefits such as skipping lines, access to special viewing zones, dedicated parking, a dedicated entrance lane, an elevated viewing zone at the Big Beast stage, and a larger festival credit (e.g., SAR 150 wallet credit for a three-day pass).

Priced higher, with three-day passes around SAR 559 (Wave 2 prices), these tickets offer enhanced benefits such as skipping lines, access to special viewing zones, dedicated parking, a dedicated entrance lane, an elevated viewing zone at the Big Beast stage, and a larger festival credit (e.g., SAR 150 wallet credit for a three-day pass). VIB (Very Important Beast) Tickets: For a truly premium experience, VIB tickets offer priority access, dedicated VIB parking closer to the festival site, access to the exclusive Storm Loop elevated walkway for seamless stage-to-stage travel, panoramic views from VIB platforms, and a generous SAR 300 wallet credit for a three-day pass. Early VIB three-day passes were noted around SAR 799.

For a truly premium experience, VIB tickets offer priority access, dedicated VIB parking closer to the festival site, access to the exclusive Storm Loop elevated walkway for seamless stage-to-stage travel, panoramic views from VIB platforms, and a generous SAR 300 wallet credit for a three-day pass. Early VIB three-day passes were noted around SAR 799. VIB+ Tickets: Stepping up further, VIB+ passes, costing around SAR 7,349, provide access through a dedicated VIB Box entrance, exclusive valet parking, side-stage platform access closest to the DJ booths, golf-cart transport between stages, access to the VIB Box Lounge with complimentary food and beverages, and a substantial SAR 500 wallet credit.

Stepping up further, VIB+ passes, costing around SAR 7,349, provide access through a dedicated VIB Box entrance, exclusive valet parking, side-stage platform access closest to the DJ booths, golf-cart transport between stages, access to the VIB Box Lounge with complimentary food and beverages, and a substantial SAR 500 wallet credit. Exclusive Hospitality Packages: For groups or those desiring the ultimate luxury, Soundstorm offers high-end options like VIB Table (around SAR 12,499 for six VIB tickets with pre-booked tables and SAR 900 wallet credit), Log VIB Balcona (around SAR 18,699 for 10 VIB tickets and SAR 1,500 wallet credit), Plexi VIB Balcona (around SAR 27,999 for 15 VIB tickets and SAR 2,250 wallet credit), and the ultra-exclusive VIB Box (around SAR 80,000 for a private box seating 20 people with dedicated guest relations and premium F&B).

Upcoming schedule and dates of Soundstorm

Soundstorm 2025 will be an action-packed three-day festival, running from Thursday, December 11, to Saturday, December 13, 2025. The event takes place in the Banban Desert Area, north of Riyadh, a purpose-built venue designed to host this massive musical extravaganza. Each day will feature a packed schedule of performances across multiple world-class stages, with doors opening in the late afternoon and continuing into the early hours of the morning.

While the full daily schedule with specific artist set times is typically released closer to the event date, you can expect a continuous flow of music from a diverse lineup of artists. The confirmed headliners for Soundstorm 2025 include global superstars such as Post Malone, Calvin Harris, Halsey, Tyla, Ava Max, and Benson Boone. Additionally, electronic music giants like Armin Van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, and Steve Aoki are also slated to appear, promising a dynamic range of genres to satisfy all tastes.

Attendees are encouraged to plan their arrival and departure, as the venue is approximately 40 minutes from Riyadh city center. Shuttle services and detailed parking information will be announced closer to the event, with most passes including complimentary parking. To make the most of your Soundstorm experience, it's advisable to arrive before sunset to catch the opening acts and explore the various interactive installations and immersive art displays scattered throughout the festival grounds.

Keep an eye on the official MDLBEAST channels and the NOFOMO app for real-time updates on the line-up, set times, and any additional event information. The festival is a journey of music and creativity, offering unforgettable memories across its cutting-edge stages and Stormloop pathways that connect different zones seamlessly.

Should I use ticket resellers?

While official channels like the NOFOMO app and MDLBEAST website are always the safest bet for purchasing Soundstorm tickets, legitimate ticket resale platforms can be an option if official tickets are sold out or you are looking for specific tiers.

If you opt for resellers like StubHub, it is crucial to use reputable platforms that offer buyer protection and verify tickets. Always compare prices, check seller reviews, and be aware of the platform's terms and conditions regarding resales to ensure a secure transaction.

Be cautious of unofficial websites or individuals selling tickets, as there is a risk of fraud or inflated prices.