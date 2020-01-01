'Sometimes you have to learn how to lose' - Gonzalez hits back at Neymar's racism claim

The Spaniard was quick to stress there is no place for racism as he contradicted allegations against him

defender Alvaro Gonzalez has taken to social media to defend himself after star Neymar accused him of making racist remarks.

The Brazilian was one of five players sent off on Sunday as Marseille claimed a dramatic 1-0 win to hand PSG consecutive defeats.

Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez in injury-time, who he accused of racism as he left the field and also on social media following the match.

Gonzalez was quick to also use the platform as he looked to defend himself against Neymar's comments.

"There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today, Allez l'OM thank you family," Gonzalez tweeted after the match alongside a picture of him with his Marseille team-mates.

Marseille coach Andres Villas-Boas also leaped to Gonzalez's defence after the match, as he looked to turn attention to the behaviour of PSG attacker Angel Di Maria.

"I don't know. I hope not, there is no place for racism in football," Villas-Boas said in an interview with Telefoot.

"It's a serious fault if it happened but I don't think so. Before that, we had a situation with a spit from Di Maria. These are things to avoid in the world of football. I hope it won't be a black spot in this historic performance.

"It's a great victory. We improved little by little with a little more control. We were disciplined defensively. It should finish 2-0, but I don't know why the referee didn't give the second goal.

"Di Maria and Neymar were incredible. I congratulate them because it's hard after Covid-19 to present yourself like this. They did well and fought for 90 minutes. It was the moment for us. We were confident."

It was a night to forget for PSG, who have now lost their first two matches of a Ligue 1 season for the first time since 1984-85.

Thomas Tuchel's side were still without Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi but the manager is adamant his squad needs to be strengthened before the transfer window shuts next month.