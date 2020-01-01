‘Solskjaer has earned right to learn on the job’ – Man Utd boss backed by fellow 1999 Treble winner Cole

The former Red Devils striker believes his former team-mate remains the right man to bring the good times back to Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the right to “learn on the job” at and remains the right manager to bring the good times back to Old Trafford, says Andy Cole.

The Red Devils turned to a familiar face for inspiration after parting with Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and Solskjaer impressed in an initial interim post, earning a three-year contract along the way.

Questions were asked of his suitability to such a demanding role, given his lack of coaching experience at the highest level, but positive progress has been made.

Value has been found in the transfer market in deals for the likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, while a top-four finish was secured in 2019-20 along with runs to three semi-finals.

United rather fluffed their lines when opening the new season with a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, but Cole believes Solskjaer should be given time in which to get things right.

A man who tasted Treble glory alongside the Norwegian in 1999 told talkSPORT: “How do you get better? For me you have to learn. The only way you can do that is to be given opportunities to do whatever job it is.

“He has been given the opportunity to learn on the job at Manchester United. That was his record when he took over, so he has obviously proved that he is good enough for the job, otherwise they wouldn’t have given it to him.

“I’m one of Ole’s biggest fans. I played with him, I know what he’s like as a person and I know what he wants for Manchester United going forward.

“The form at the end of last season, considering before everything broke down with the Covid-19 thing, I don’t think anyone would have said Manchester United would finish in the top four.

“After the comeback from that, Manchester United were fantastic. That tells me he has turned it around in that break that Manchester United had.

“Is he good enough? He’s started to prove that.

“Football is about time, you have to be given time. First game of the season, I’m as disappointed as any Manchester United fan that we lost 3-1 against , but there are 37 more league games to go.”

The Red Devils will be in action on Tuesday when facing Luton, before then travelling to for their next Premier League outing on Saturday.