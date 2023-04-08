Manchester United target Sofyan Ambrabat will reportedly be allowed to leave Fiorentina this summer as the Red Devils look to bolster their squad.

Amrabat to be allowed to leave Fiorentina

Man Utd placed bid in January

Player dreams of move to Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? After leading Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, Amrabat was hot property heading into the January transfer window. However, Fiorentina stood firm and denied the midfield ace a move around Europe, but the Italian side would be willing to let him move on this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For now we don't have any offer for the summer, but now at least Fiorentina is willing to listen," the players agent, Mohamed Sinouh, told Kora Plus. "A promise they made when the president rejected all the offers in winter.

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are sure to look to bolster their squad in the summer, with midfield likely to be a priority, and the news regarding Amrabat's potential availability must pique their interest. However, they will face a battle with Spanish giants Barcelona, with Amrabat reportedly dreaming of playing at the Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? United take on relegation strugglers Everton in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to nail down a top four place.