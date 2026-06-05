World Cup 2026 Los Angeles Tickets Guide: SoFi Stadium schedule, last-minute tickets and seat map

Heaven awaits soccer supporters heading to the City of Angels over the coming weeks. Located in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, SoFi Stadium will host a total of eight matches during the 2026 World Cup tournament, including two of USA’s group encounters (vs Paraguay and vs Turkey).

With 48 teams set to battle it out for the ultimate prize of the World Cup, the tournament will take place across June and July in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as ‘Los Angeles Stadium’ during the World Cup.

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

Which World Cup 2026 games are at SoFi Stadium?

Date Fixture Venue/Location Tickets Fri Jun 12 United States vs Paraguay (6pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Mon Jun 15 Iran vs New Zealand (6pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Thu Jun 18 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Sun Jun 21 Belgium vs Iran (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Thu Jun 25 Turkey vs United States (7pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Sun Jun 28 Round of 32: Runner-up Grp A vs Runner-up Grp B (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Thu Jul 2 Round of 32: Winner Grp H vs Runner-up Grp J (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets Fri Jul 10 Quarter-Final: TBC vs TBC (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) Tickets

SoFi Stadium will host a total of eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, two Round of 32 knockout matches, and a quarter-final.

The multi-purpose stadium may have only opened in 2020, but it has already staged a range of major sporting and entertainment events. As well as regular NFL games, it has hosted Super Bowl LVI (2022), WrestleMania 39 (2023) and numerous concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

How to buy Los Angeles World Cup Tickets at SoFi Stadium

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

SoFi Stadium overview

World Cup Capacity 69,000 Year opened 2020 Regular Tenant(s) Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) Address 1001 South Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301, United States Tickets Tickets

What is the SoFi Stadium World Cup seat map?

The official World Cup seating map for SoFi Stadium breaks the venue down into standard FIFA ticketing tiers and hospitality categories, as follows:

Category 1 : Located along the prime lower and middle sidelines, offering the closest and most central views of the pitch.

Category 2 : Positioned directly adjacent to Category 1 along the upper corners and lower endlines.

Category 3 : Covers the mid-to-higher tiers behind both goalposts and the upper corner sections.

Category 4 : Located in the highest upper-deck sections (500 level), serving as the most budget-friendly seats.

Hospitality / VIP Suites : Centered along the exclusive Club level suites and field-level premium zones.

History of SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 and occupies the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack.

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are SoFi's regular tenants, and in its American Football set-up, the stadium has a capacity of 70,240.

It is scheduled to host Super Bowl LXI in February 2027, as well as the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

It's no surprise that SoFi Stadium will be hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final (Mexico 1-0 Panama) was played there, along with a couple of matches during the 2024 Copa America.

SoFi Stadium's World Cup capacity will be 69,650, as in its soccer configuration, seats need to be removed in the corner sections to accommodate a wider FIFA-standard pitch.

Which teams play at SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium is currently home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of NFL fame.

Team League Los Angeles Rams NFL Los Angeles Chargers NFL

How to get to SoFi Stadium

Public transport

The most efficient and affordable method to get to SoFi Stadium by public transport during the World Cup is using the LA Metro World Cup Match Day Direct Service. LA Metro will deploy 300 additional buses to run direct, nonstop shuttles to the stadium for all eight matches, bypassing regular transfers and standard post-game traffic.

The shuttle service itself is free, meaning you only have to pay the standard $1.75 one-way Metro rail fare to get to the transit center.

The bus ride takes roughly 15 minutes. It drops you off at Lot S (Arbor Vitae/District Dr), leaving you with a short 5-10 minute walk to the entrance of SoFi Stadium.

By car

If you're looking to travel by car to SoFi Stadium, you must pre-purchase an official parking pass online at JustPark, or drive to a Park-and-Ride lot to take a shuttle to the game. Driving directly to the stadium area without a pre-booked parking pass is strongly discouraged, as you will be turned away at the strict FIFA security perimeter.

SoFi Stadium is located at 1001 S Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301. It's worth noting that traffic on the major freeways like the I-405 and I-105 will be exceptionally heavy on World Cup match days.

Guided tours for SoFi Stadium

Official World Cup Tours are operating at SoFi Stadium until July 9. These guided tours are open to the general public, so you won’t need a World Cup match ticket to book one.

Each expert-led tour lasts between 90 minutes and 2 hours and are priced from $85+. Included in the package, is exclusive access to the player locker rooms, the media zones, premium corporate suites and the underground player tunnels.

Standard Behind-the-Scenes Tours are also available, if you are visiting outside of match windows. These 60+ minutes, standard guided tours, start from $56.

Places to eat and drink near SoFi Stadium

World Cup fans heading to SoFi Stadium will find an excellent mix of immersive mega-sports bars alongside legendary local restaurants, within a short distance of the venue.

High-energy sports bars, such as Tom's Watch Bar, The MEETING SPOT and the Cosm Los Angeles, all sit within the Hollywood Park district surrounding the stadium, making them an easy option for pre- and post-match drinks.

Those who prefer to savour Inglewood's rich, world-class culinary heritage, won't have to travel too far either. Just look outside the immediate SoFi Stadium parking lots and you'll find the likes of Two Hommés (Afro-Centric), Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen (Caribbean), Martin's Cocina y Cantina (Mexican).



