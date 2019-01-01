Socceroos rally behind Matildas

"We are linked as one."

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and captain Mark Milligan are both in to cheer on the Matildas during their Women's World Cup campaign.

face on Friday morning (AEST) and must pick themselves up after losing 2-1 to in their opening game.

While facing a tough test against South American opposition, Arnold believes the Matildas look primed for a strong game as he ensures the Socceroos support their female counterparts.

"I was there with them yesterday at training. If I had a training session like that two days before a game, with the energy that those girls had, I'd be delighted," Arnold said via AAP.

"The Matildas and the Socceroos, we are linked as one. They're an inspiration to Australia.

"It's great that Mark Milligan, the captain of his Socceroos, and his kids are coming over. It'd be interesting to know how many other nations' captains are here with their families to support the women's teams.

"But that's what we are...we're a football family."

The Matildas build-up for their game against Brazil has been interrupted by a number of injury concerns with Claire Polkinghorne now unlikely to start the match.

Cailtin Foord and Lisa De Vanna meanwhile appear to have recovered from minor fitness issues.

While a positive result on Friday is important for the green and gold, even a loss combined with a big win in their final group match against could be enough to see Australia scrape through to the Round of 16.

The Matildas have made the quarter-finals in their past three World Cup appearances but are yet to make a semi-final.