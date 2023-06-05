Soccer Aid 2023: Date, kick-off time, tickets, players & where to watch

All you need to know about Soccer Aid 2023 schedule, squads, tickets and where to watch.

Soccer Aid 2023 is set to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment taking to the pitch for a good cause. The match will be held at Old Trafford, the home ground of Premier League club Manchester United. With fans present to enjoy the game, a team of active and former England stars will take on a team of World XI.

The match is more than just a friendly. It is also an opportunity to raise money for UNICEF, the world's leading children's organisation. Soccer Aid has raised over £75 million for UNICEF since its inception in 2006, and this year's match will be no different. Thanks to the generosity of the fans, Soccer Aid 2022 raised an incredible £15 million for UNICEF.

The money raised from Soccer Aid 2023 will help UNICEF to provide essential services to children in need around the world. These services include access to clean water, healthcare, education, and protection from violence. Soccer Aid is a truly unique event that brings together football and entertainment to make a difference in the lives of children.

Soccer Aid is a charity football match played between England and World XI, and if you are planning on going to the game or watching it from home, GOAL has all the details.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Date: June 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Soccer Aid 2023 will be held at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm BST.

Where to buy Soccer Aid 2023 tickets?

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2023 are now on sale and can be purchased from the official website. The match is always a sell-out, so it's advisable to book your tickets early. There will be a number of celebrity guests at the match and a number of activities and entertainment around the stadium on match day.

Ticket prices for the event commence at a remarkably affordable rate of £10 for children and £20 for adults. Additionally, for those seeking an enhanced experience, premium seats are on offer at a cost of £100 (excluding booking fees).

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, the stadium provides wheelchair and ambulant-disabled tickets in multiple sections, aligning with the corresponding price categories. These tickets incorporate a complimentary seat for a personal assistant, facilitating a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Which players will be at Soccer Aid 2023?

The full roster of players for England and World XI at the Soccer Aid 2023 has not been confirmed. The players who have confirmed their participation are named in the table below.

Endland squad World XI squad Jill Scott (c), Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Chunkz, Joel Corri, Eni Aluko, David James, Scarlette Douglas, Nicky Butt, Liam Payne, Danny Dyer, Asa Butterfield, Tom Hiddleston Usain Bolt (c), Lee Mack. Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan, Maisie Adam, Tommy Fury, Heather O'Reilly, Kaylyn Kyle, Noah Beck, Ben Foster, Roberto Carlos, Nani, Francesco Totti, Gabriel Batistuta, Leon Edwards, Sam Claflin, Hernan Crespo, Patrice Evra, Niko

Leading the charge for England is Jill Scott, a triumphant winner of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 campaign and a reigning Queen of The Jungle. Scott will grace the pitch for the first time, accompanied by a stellar ensemble of newcomers including Tom Hiddleston, Danny Dyer, Tommy Fury, Stormzy, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, and Gary Cahill.

They are joined by a cast of familiar Soccer Aid faces who have previously lent their support to this grand charity football match. Among the returning stars are the legendary Usain Bolt, the acclaimed musician Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Vicky McClure. With such an exceptional array of participants, Soccer Aid 2023 for UNICEF is set to deliver an unforgettable spectacle in support of a worthy cause.

Where to watch on TV and stream Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 will be broadcast live on ITV and STV in the UK. The match will also be available to stream live on ITVX and STV Player.

Region TV Live stream UK ITV, STV ITVX, STV Player

Who won Soccer Aid 2022?

The 2022 edition of the Soccer Aid fixture was played at the London Stadium. World XI claimed their sixth win overall and their fourth consecutive victory over England in that contest.

Mark Wright and Tom Grennan scored for England whereas Noah Beck and Kemal Cetinay were the goalscorers for World XI in regular time. Grennan and Russell Howard missed their penalties in the shoot-out to hand World XI their win.

