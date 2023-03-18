'We have a snitch!' - Bayern Munich rocked by betrayal as Julian Nagelsmann vows to sniff out person who leaked tactics

Julian Nagelsmann is on the hunt for a "snitch" at Bayern Munich after detailed information about the team's tactics were published in the media.

Nagelsmann tactics leaked to media

Details show formation and passing plans

Coach upset by "snitch" in team

WHAT HAPPENED? German outlet Sport Bild published images of Nagelsmann's new strategy with the Bundesliga champions complete with passing and running routes. The 35-year-old was upset to see his ideas leaked to the media by someone at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We have a snitch in the locker room. This bothers me a lot," he said to reporters. "Whoever is doing this is hurting every single one of us. I don’t understand his motivation, except helping the opponent.

"Moles are an endangered species and their search is difficult, but I don't know if that person will be able to look in the mirror every day. I try to find out what the reason is. For me it is always important to be able to look in the mirror at night, to treat my players and my fellow coaches well. I hope that this person can't look in the mirror because it's not fair."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The leakage of his tactics could hinder Bayern's fight for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles as opponents will have a better idea of how to stop them. They sit two points clear at the top of the German top-flight and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Nagelsmann's team will hope to maintain their place at the top of the Bundesliga when they face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. And the coach will hope the leaker is revealed soon.