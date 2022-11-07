Gareth Bale admits that a “slight issue” has been holding him back since joining LAFC in MLS, with the Wales international still not 100% fit.

WHAT HAPPENED? That did not stop him making a telling contribution in the final fixture of the 2022 domestic campaign, with the veteran netting a last-gasp equaliser in a thrilling MLS Cup final clash with the Philadelphia Union. LAFC went on to win that contest 3-0 on penalties following an action-packed 3-3 draw, with Bale happy to have played some part as he continues to work on his physical conditioning and general adjustment to life in California.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bale has said: "I'm not 100% at the moment. I'm still coming back, I still have a few little issues like most people do. I haven't trained too much over the last three or four weeks because I've had this slight issue, but I was able to come on and give as much as I can and I'm glad I came up with the goal to help the team.

"It's been a difficult transition coming in with no pre-season, trying to play catch-up, relocating with my family. But I've tried to keep as fit as I can, tried to help the team as much as I can on and off the pitch and it's all worth it when you have moments like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale went on to say of his fitness, with the 2022 World Cup finals fast approaching: “I'm feeling better and better as time goes on. Obviously I've had a few setbacks, I had a slight knock a couple of weeks back which kept me out for 10 days, so it's just one of those.

"It's been difficult mentally leading into the World Cup. There's so many players dropping out and now they're missing the World Cup, so it's been difficult mentally and I'm sure it has for a lot of players playing leading going into this World Cup. For sure it's been in the back of my mind trying to make sure I'm 100% fit.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The 33-year-old has no more club action to contend with ahead of the global gathering in Qatar, apart from those he uses on the golf course, and will be hoping to fire on all cylinders when Wales face the United States on November 21, before then going on tackle Iran and England in Group B.