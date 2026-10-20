Skechers drop desert-inspired Beyond Illusion cleat pack featuring Harry Kane

At the highest level of football, the game moves at a relentless pace where speed, physical battles, and endless pressure can turn the pitch into a blur.

For elite operators like Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, Romeo Lavia, and Lexi Lloyd-Smith, the noise fades away, the game slows down, and composure takes over.

To help players find that sense of clarity when the match heats up, Skechers Football has officially unveiled the Beyond Illusion Pack, featuring a striking new colorway across the SKX_2 Elite FG and Razor 2 Elite FG silhouettes.

Designed around the core principle that comfort changes everything, the collection takes visual inspiration from the vast beauty of the desert, blending warm sand tones with a metallic gold shimmer, opal blue oasis accents, and a grounding deep grey.

Skechers

Engineered for game-changers who rely on touch and vision to dictate tempo, the SKX_2 Elite FG is built around ultimate control. The silhouette features a reimagined Fitknit upper that contours naturally to the foot for adaptive lockdown and breathable comfort, alongside Precision Strike Control surface detailing to optimize every touch, pass, and shot.

Underneath, Hyper Burst Pro cushioning offers responsive impact protection, while a tilted lacing system adapts to various foot shapes and a newly engineered multi-direction outsole provides maximum traction during tight turns.

Skechers

For wingers and forwards who thrive on explosive acceleration, the lightweight Razor 2 Elite FG is crafted for pure speed. Built with a TPU and glass fiber plate paired with a track-inspired stud layout, the boot maximizes propulsion and rapid deceleration.

A full microfiber upper ensures zero break-in time right out of the box, while an internal ripstop cage locks the foot in place for direct ball feel. Both the Razor 2 and SKX_2 models also incorporate Skechers' V-Grip PU skin for added tackiness on ball touch, alongside Grip_Fit silicon elements along the lining to eliminate slip.

Shop: Skechers Beyond Illusion Pack

The top-tier Skechers Beyond Illusion Elite models officially hit the pitch on October 19th. For players across every tier of the pyramid, the full lineup expands on October 23rd with the release of the Academy, Club, and Kids Academy ranges. You can buy the cleat pack directly from Skechers online.



