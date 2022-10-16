Back together at last! Sir Alex Ferguson presents Ronaldo with trophy to commemorate 700 club goals

- Ronaldo reunited with Ferguson
- Became the first player to score 700 goals
- De Gea also commemorated for making 500 appearances
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward netted his 700th club career goal last weekend which came in a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. To honour this incredible feat former manager, Ferguson, presented Ronaldo with a silver plate in front of the home fans. David De Gea was also given a memento as the keeper made his 500th appearance for the club against the Magpies.Man Utd
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo got his first Premier League start at United since August. The 37-year-old last started in domestic competition under Erik ten Hag against Brentford on August 13 – a game United lost 4-0.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After finding the net against Everton the Portuguese would like to make the most of this start and get on the scoresheet once again to seal a regular starting berth.