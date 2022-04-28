Sir Alex Ferguson asked about Man Utd's Ten Hag appointment as he calls for new boss to 'get in control'

Sir Alex Ferguson has called for Erik ten Hag to "get in control" at Manchester United after being asked about the appointment of the new boss.

Ten Hag was announced as United's next permanent manager last week, with the Ajax boss set to officially take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has been handed a contract through to 2025, and Ferguson is hopeful that he can be the man to turn the club's fortunes around after a turbulent 2021-22 campaign that has seen them drop to sixth in the Premier League.

What has Sir Alex said about Ten Hag?

Ten Hag will inherit a squad that hasn't won a trophy in five seasons, while United's wait for a Premier League title now stretches back to 10 years.

Ferguson delivered the club's last domestic crown in 2012-13 before retiring, and feels the latest man to take on a high-pressure post at Old Trafford will need to lay down the law right from the off.

The ex-Man Utd boss told RTE Racing of Ten Hag's impending arrival: "Well, I hope he does well because the club needs someone to get in control.

"I hope he does well, yeah."

Ten Hag's Man Utd mantra

Ten Hag has already briefly outlined the approach he will take at United, insisting he won't put up with any players that fail to stick to his rules.

The 52-year-old has delivered multiple domestic trophies in his five-year reign at Ajax while championing a free-flowing, attack-minded style of play and he will look to stick to the same core values in Manchester.

"I'll always be myself," the 52-year-old told Dutch media after the announcement of his deal at United.

"I will not change my view on coaching. The type of players you have determines the way you play, but I'm in control of the demands and tasks that are asked of the players.

"I decide what task a player has. If someone doesn't perform his tasks, he will be made aware of that, no matter whom it may be.

"The buck stops with me and I will be judged on the results of the team. I don't want to be a dictator, I want to work together."

