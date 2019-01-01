Silva: Man City can do better than last season

The English champions broke the record points tally and won the Carabao Cup last term, but the midfielder believes they are still progressing

David Silva believes Manchester City can improve on their history-making season last year as they remain in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

City won the league title last term, breaking the Premier League record points tally in the process, but are currently second in the English top flight, three points behind Liverpool, and have the chance to close that gap when they face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

They also topped their Champions League group with 13 points and Silva believes their success is in part down to clever recruitment.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "The club is making progress and buying players, but keeping the old guard. I think it is a mix of old players and young players so that is a good mix.

"I think it is good and the club is doing well, which you can see on the pitch. This season, maybe we can do better than last season."

This is the 33-year-old's ninth season in England after being signed from Valencia in the summer of 2010 by Roberto Mancini.

He has gone on to win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three Carabao Cups in the most successful period of City's history, but admits it was tough when he first arrived in England.

"I adapted so well because the people here helped me a lot, so I am grateful to them," Silva continued. "That is one of the reasons, the other one is that my family are always with me and behind me and I am so strong in my head.

"It is always there and I am working a lot every day. When you work and you give everything, things become easier.

"It was tough at the beginning because I wasn't fit. We won the World Cup [in 2010] and I had only two weeks to rest and when I came here, I realised how tough this league was. It was physically strong so I had to get fit.

"I think it was about two months and then I scored the Blackpool goal [his first Premier League goal during a 3-2 win] and my confidence increased."

Silva missed eight Premier League games after the premature birth of his son Mateo in December 2017 caused the newborn to spend five months in hospital , although Silva eventually brought him on to the Etihad pitch to celebrate City's title success.

"I don't have a plan [for the future]. Now, I just want to enjoy it more because I'm 33 and someday, football will be over for me. I want to enjoy life more after what happened with my son, and enjoy time with my family and friends.

"I don't think too much, I just play every game and try in every training. I don't think about the future. Maybe more now because I'm older, but before I just enjoyed playing and working hard and that's it.

"This club is progressing well and they want to sign good players so someone will come in to replace me. Another year, playing at a high level and winning titles, it is not easy in England so that is why I think they like me.

"When you do something which is not good for your body, you can feel it more [as you get older], but in my head, it is still the same so when this is not going well, there is a problem. For now, it is still fresh so I'm feeling good."