Madness! Sheffield Wednesday score stoppage time equaliser in League One promotion play-off after trailing by four goals on aggregate

Sheffield Wednesday completed a remarkable turnaround against Peterborough in their play-off game to force extra time.

The Owls were 4-0 down after a demoralising first leg at London Road, but somehow managed to fight back and win the second leg 4-0 to force the most unlikely of extra-time periods.

Michael Smith got Wednesday up and running with an early penalty, before Lee Gregory gave the fans at Hillsborough hope of the impossible with a second goal.

It remained 2-0 until the 71st minute when defender Reece James bundled home to set up a grandstand finish. And it looked like it wouldn't quite happen for Darren Moore's side, until deep into stoppage time when Liam Palmer scored the fourth.

It forced the game into extra time amid wild celebrations from the Wednesday supporters.

