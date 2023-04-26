Sheffield United promoted to Premier League as Championship runners-up after win against West Brom

- Berge opened scoring for hosts
- Ahmedhodzic then doubled their lead
- Win secures runner-up spot for Blades
WHAT HAPPENED? After Sander Berge's goal 58 minutes into the Championship clash, Anel Ahmedhodzic deflected the ball in to the net to ensure the Blades finish in the top two of the league this season, with third-place side Luton sitting seven points behind them.
🏆 TOP STORY: Haaland breaks Salah's goal record
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Is Lukaku the answer to Chelsea's scoring woes?
🚨 MUST READ: Arsenal couldn't, so can anyone stop Man City?
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paul Heckingbottom's team return to the top flight two years after their relegation to the Championship. The Blades spent two years in a row in the Premier League and despite finishing ninth in the table in 2019-20, they ended up coming in last the following year.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED? The newly-promoted side will have to settle for second place in the Championship as Burnley are already too far ahead of them heading into the final matches of the season.