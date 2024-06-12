How to watch today's Sharks vs Dolphins NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Sharks versus Dolphins NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Round 15 of the 2024 NRL season gets underway on Thursday, as Cronulla Sharks (10-3) and Redcliffe Dolphins (7-5) square off at the PointsBet Stadium in a highly-anticipated top-four encounter. Both teams want to claim a statement victory over a fellow premiership contender, with just four points separating them in the standings.

After two damaging defeats to the Panthers and Eels, the Sharks lost the top spot to the Melbourne Storm but stayed within touching distance as they got themselves back on track last time out, prevailing by 10 points away from home against the Brisbane Broncos despite trailing by eight points at half time.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were left devastated after losing at home to the Canberra Raiders via the golden point ruling. They are still in the top four, though, and if they win on Thursday, they may close the gap on Cronulla by two points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cronulla Sharks and Redcliffe Dolphins in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Sharks vs Dolphins date and start time

Date Thursday, June 13, 2024 Start time 7:50pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 5:50pm AWST Venue PointsBet Stadium Location Woolooware, Australia Referee Todd Smith

How to watch Sharks vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Cronulla Sharks vs Redcliffe Dolphins NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sharks vs Dolphins game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Sharks vs Dolphins team news

Cronulla Sharks

Blues halfback Nicho Hynes comes back into the side as expected with Daniel Atkinson making way and Braydon Trindall switching to No. 6.

Forward Braden Hamlin-Uele returns on the bench with Tuku Hau Tapuha missing out.

Here's the Sharks' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK William Kennedy WINGERS Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo CENTRES Jesse Ramien, Kayal Iro FIVE-EIGHTH Braydon Trindall HALFBACK Nicholas Hynes PROPS Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi HOOKER Blayke Brailey SECOND ROW Briton Nikora, Siosifa Talakai LOCK Cameron McInnes (Captain) INTERCHANGES Jack Williams, Thomas Hazelton, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Royce Hunt RESERVES Daniel Atkinson, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Jarrod Wallace, Tesi Niu

Redcliffe Dolphins

Trai Fuller returns to the reserves, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow comes back in. Kodi Nikorima replaces Anthony Milford in the lineup. Jesse Bromwich is out with a rib injury, and his brother Kenny takes his place in the starting lineup. Felise Kaufusi is back and will start at prop.

Below is the Dolphins' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow WINGERS Jamayne Isaako, Jack Bostock CENTRES Jake Averillo, Herbie Farnworth FIVE-EIGHTH Kodi Nikorima (Captain) HALFBACK Isaiya Katoa PROPS Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi HOOKER Jeremy Marshall-King SECOND ROW Connelly Lemuelu, Euan Aitken LOCK Max Plath INTERCHANGES Josh Kerr, Mark Nicholls, Ray Stone, Kurt Donoghoe RESERVES Oryn Keeley, Sean O'Sullivan, Mawene Hiroti, Samuel Stonestreet

Sharks vs Dolphins Recent Form

Cronulla Sharks: WWLLW

Round Result R14 Broncos 12-22 Sharks R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters R10 Storm 18-25 Sharks R9 Sharks 20-10 Dragons

Redcliffe Dolphins: WWWLL

Round Result R13 Dolphins 25-26 Raiders R12 Warriors 24-20 Dolphins R11 Tigers 12-24 Dolphins R10 Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles R9 Cowboys 26-28 Dolphins

Head-to-Head Record

The Dolphins have won the only previous head-to-head result against the Sharks.