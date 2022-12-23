Sevilla boss Sampaoli explains early Isco exit after former Real Madrid star's contract is terminated

Jorge Sampaoli has explained why former Real Madrid star Isco's deal, that was supposed to run until 2024, has already been cut short.

Isco leaves Sevilla

Fell out with sporting director

Sampaoli explains his exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla confirmed on Wednesday that they have mutually terminated the contract of the 30-year-old midfielder and he will be a free agent. The playmaker joined the Andalusian side in the summer after being enticed by former manager Julen Lopetegui, who was fired in early October and replaced by Sampaoli. Isco fell down the pecking order under the new manager and the tactician has revealed that he was allowed to leave as he "failed to meet expectations".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Isco is a great boy and I wish him the best. He leaves a player who has great capacity, but he did not meet the club's expectations," the Argentine coach said after his team's 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey against Juventud de Torremolinos.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that Isco had a frosty relationship with Sevilla's director of football Monchi, and was training alone — reportedly due to an ankle issue — prior to the World Cup break. He had a stellar start to his career in Malaga and shone for Madrid between 2012-2017. However, injuries and poor form saw him fall out of favour with Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, and Isco left Santiago Bernabeu after a nine-year stay in the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? The Spanish midfielder is now a free agent and is already being linked to Premier League outfit Wolves, where Lopetegui is at the helm.