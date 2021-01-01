Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus qualify for the Champions League?

Only two among Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan will qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League...

After winning nine back-to-back Serie A titles, for the first time in this decade will Juventus go into the final day of their domestic league campaign needing to seal their place in the Champions League.

More so, since his first appearance in the Champions League with Sporting Lisbon in the 2002-03 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been part of a team who has finished among the top four for the past 17 straight years - may it be Manchester United, Real Madrid or Juventus.

Meanwhile, AC Milan haven't made it to Europe's top club competition for as long as eight years since the 2013-14 season and Napoli would be looking to get past the Round of 16 of the competition for the first time should they finish in the top four in this season's Serie A.

While Bologna await Juventus, and third-place Napoli face Verona, Milan finish up against second-place Atalanta - a side who have secured their Champions League slot.



Serie A standings (top eight)

Can Juve qualify for the Champions League?

With Lazio left to play in the UEFA Conference League Qualifiers after dropping points thrice in their last four outings, Juventus have done themselves a huge favour in the run for a top-four spot as the Old Lady defeated champions Inter 3-2 at the Allianz Stadium last Saturday.

Though currently fifth, Andrea Pirlo's side will have their hopes high following AC Milan's goalless against Cagliari as the Rossoneri are yet to fulfil their Champions League fate for next season, while Napoli's 2-0 win at Fiorentina put Gennaro Gattuso's men on equal footing but with an inferior head-to-head record to Stefano Pioli's outfit at the third spot.

In order to finish in the top four, Juventus will have no option but to win at Bologna besides requiring at least one of Milan or Napoli to drop points on the final matchday.

Where to watch or stream the Serie A

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) have the rights to show Serie A matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application SonyLIV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Serie A fixtures

Matchday 38

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* May 23 12:15am Cagliari vs Genoa SPSN TBC May 23 12:15am Sampdoria vs Parma SPSN TBC May 23 12:15am Crotone vs Fiorentina SPSN TBC May 23 6:30pm Inter vs Udinese SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Atalanta vs AC Milan SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Bologna vs Juventus SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Sassuolo vs Lazio SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Torino vs Benevento SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Napoli vs Verona SPSN TBC May 24 12:15am Spezia vs Roma SPSN TBC

*All Serie A matches may be watched online on SonyLIV.

