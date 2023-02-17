Sergio Aguero issues three-word response after fake BROTHEL picture is posted online in apparent attempt to damage his reputation

Hal Fish
|
Sergio Aguero Barcelona 2021-22 fake brothel pictureGetty Images
ArgentinaS. AgüeroBarcelonaManchester City

Ex-Argentina and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has dismissed the fake photos which were doctored to make it look as though he was in a brothel.

  • 34-year-old now retired
  • Gave up football due to heart condition
  • Has now had to defend reputation

WHAT HAPPENED? Sordid pictures recently emerged online which seemed to show Aguero in a brothel in the Orihuela region of Spain alongside famed Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos. However, Spanish magazine Hola.com have since proven the pictures to be fakes created by a Twitter user.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:The retired footballer took to Twitter to dismiss any truth to the photos, writing: "They are sausages." The term 'salchichas' used by Aguero literally translates to 'sausages', but is in fact a harmless Argentinian expression meaning 'fools', highlighting the foolish act of fabricating such lewd images online.

WHAT NEXT? Hola have since released a statement saying: "This is a clear example of what they call fake news and what the media fight against. The screenshots that are seen in this tweet are false, it is a montage. The HOLA design has been used to fake something that has never been produced. We are taking legal action on this."

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

12503 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

  • 44%Yes
  • 56%No
12503 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks