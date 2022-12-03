Serbia vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Serbia are set to take on Switzerland in the final Group G game on Friday in the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974.
The Eagles know that nothing less than a win will dump them out of the tournament, whereas a point will be enough for Switzerland to qualify for the knockouts, assuming Cameroon lose to Brazil. A win will guarantee them a place in the round of 16, irrespective of other results.
Serbia were held to a 3-3 draw by Cameroon which has made it complicated for them to progress. Two quick goals from the Indomitable Lions in the second half forced the Eagles to leave the pitch with just a point instead of three. A slender 1-0 victory over the same opponents handed Switzerland a comfortable position in Group G with their World Cup future firmly in their own hands.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Serbia vs Switzerland date & kick-off time
Game:
Serbia vs Switzerland
Date:
December 2, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 3)
Venue:
Stadium 974, Qatar
Stream:
How to watch Serbia vs Switzerland on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
ITV4 is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FS1, Telemundo
UK
ITV4
ITVX, STV Player
India
Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Serbia squad & team news
Serbia have an entirely fit squad for the match against Switzerland.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has regained full fitness and should be ready to lead the lines. He will be supported by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and skipper Dusan Tadic.
Serbia possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dmitrovic, V.Milinkovic-Savic, Rajkovic
Defenders
S. Mitrovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Babic, Milenkovic
Midfielders
Gudelj, Kostic, Maksimovic, S.Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Zivkovic, Racic, Ilic, Lazovic, Grujic
Forwards
A. Mitrovic, Jovic, Vlahovic, Radonjic, Duricic, Tadic
Switzerland squad and team news
Noah Okafor is doubtful for Switzerland as he is suffering from a muscle issue. Apart from him, everyone is available for selection.
Breel Embolo should lead the lines as usual with Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri and Djibril Sow behind him.
Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Omlin, Kobel, Kohn
Defenders
Akanji, Widmer, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Comert, Schar
Midfielders
Fernandes, Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Steffen, Aebischer, Sow, Frei, Shaqiri, Rieder, Jashari
Forwards
Embolo, Seferovic, Fassnacht, Vargas, Okafor
