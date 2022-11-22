Senegal vs Netherlands: Lineups and LIVE updates

The Dutch return to World Cup action after an eight-year absence, while the Senegalese mark their second consecutive appearance at the marquee event.

Senegal and Netherlands lock horns in their opening games of this World Cup in what promises to be a riveting Group A encounter.

Probably the favourites on paper to progress to the Round of 16, the African and European powerhouses will hope to fetch maximum points to get an upper hand in the group after Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 on Sunday.

Senegal will have to deal with the last-minute exit of their talisman Sadio Mané due to injury. The Bayern Munich man has often been a source of inspiration for the Lions of Teranga, leading them to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win earlier this year.

However, a lot of focus will be on Netherlands, who will once again be under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal, who led them to a third-place finish in the 2014 World Cup. The Oranje finished first in their group in the World Cup Qualifiers, and will be no pushovers in the tournament with a star-studded team.

Senegal vs Netherlands confirmed lineups

Senegal XI (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cissé, Koulibaly, Diallo; Kouyaté, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; de Ligt, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, Berghuis, F. de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Janssen, Bergwijn

Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE updates

Senegal and Netherlands' upcoming World Cup fixtures

Senegal will face Qatar on Friday, 25th November at the Al Thumama stadium. The Oranje, meanwhile, take on Ecuador later that day at the Khalifa International Stadium.