How to watch today's Sea Eagles vs Dragons NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Sea Eagles vs Dragons NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday afternoon NRL action kicks off at Brookvale, with the Manly Sea Eagles (6-1-6) hosting the St. George Illawarra Dragons (7-6) in a pivotal matchup.

After stunning the Melbourne Storm by six points in Round 12, Manly failed to make it back-to-back wins against the top-four Panthers. However, it was a respectable 10-point loss at the hands of a superior opponent. This one, though, appears to be a reasonably balanced match-up this time around against St George Illawarra, who have been in excellent form of late.

The Dragons managed to defeat the Penrith Panthers in Round 12 and then followed it up by demolishing the Wests Tigers by smashing the Wests Tigers by 42 points in a dominant 44-0 second half.

As both teams sit on the cusp of the top 8, a result in this kind of fixture can prove the difference at season's end as to whether your team makes the finals or misses out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sea Eagles vs Dragons in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Sea Eagles vs Dragons date and start time

Date Sunday, June 16, 2024 Start time 2pm AEST/ 1:30pm ACST/ 12pm AWST Venue 4 Pines Park Location Brookvale, Australia Referee Peter Gough

How to watch Sea Eagles vs Dragons on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Manly Sea Eagles vs St. George Illawarra Dragons NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sea Eagles vs Dragons game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sea Eagles vs Dragons team news

Many Sea Eagles

Haumole Olakau'atu, a devastating second-rower, is picked to start despite sustaining a calf injury last week that limited him to just 24 minutes. Manly head coach Anthony Seibold revealed on Saturday that Olakau'atu trained on Thursday and was expected to start.

Nathan Brown starts at prop in place of the suspended Josh Aloiai, while Ethan Bullemor joins the bench. Aaron Schoupp and Jake Simpkin remained in the reserves when it was reduced to 19, with Simpkin in contention to earn his club debut.

Here's the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Lehi Hopoate WINGER Jason Saab, Tommy Talau CENTRE Tolutau Koula FIVE-EIGHTH Luke Brooks HALFBACK Daly Cherry-Evans PROP Taniela Paseka HOOKER Karl Lawton 2ND ROW Haumole Olakau'atu LOCK Jake Trbojevic INTERCHANGE Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Toafofoa Sipley RESERVES Aaron Schoupp

St. George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons have made no changes to their 17 after destroying the Wests Tigers in Round 14. Luciano Leilua is named to start in the second row but could yet be relegated to the bench prior to kick-off, just like last week. Michael Molo and Christian Tuipulotu remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19.

Below is the Dragons' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Tyrell Sloan WINGER Zac Lomax, Mathew Feagai CENTRE Mosese Suli, Reuben Garrick, Max Feagai FIVE-EIGHTH Kyle Flanagan HALFBACK Ben Hunt PROP Francis Molo, Jack De Belin HOOKER Jacob Liddle 2ND ROW Luciano Leilua, Ben Trbojevic, Jaydn Su'A LOCK Tom Eisenhuth INTERCHANGE Blake Lawrie, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Toby Couchman RESERVES Michael Molo, Jake Simpkin, Christian Tuipulotu

Sea Eagles vs Dragons Recent Form

Manly Sea Eagles: LLLWL

Round Result R14 Panthers 32-22 Sea Eagles R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos R10 Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles R9 Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders

St. George Illawarra Dragons: LWLWW

Round Result R14 Dragons 56-14 Tigers R13 Panthers 10-22 Dragons R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R10 Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs R9 Sharks 20-10 Dragons

Head-to-Head Record