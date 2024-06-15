How to watch today's Sea Eagles vs Dragons NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sunday afternoon NRL action kicks off at Brookvale, with the Manly Sea Eagles (6-1-6) hosting the St. George Illawarra Dragons (7-6) in a pivotal matchup.
After stunning the Melbourne Storm by six points in Round 12, Manly failed to make it back-to-back wins against the top-four Panthers. However, it was a respectable 10-point loss at the hands of a superior opponent. This one, though, appears to be a reasonably balanced match-up this time around against St George Illawarra, who have been in excellent form of late.
The Dragons managed to defeat the Penrith Panthers in Round 12 and then followed it up by demolishing the Wests Tigers by smashing the Wests Tigers by 42 points in a dominant 44-0 second half.
As both teams sit on the cusp of the top 8, a result in this kind of fixture can prove the difference at season's end as to whether your team makes the finals or misses out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sea Eagles vs Dragons in the NRL, plus plenty more.
Sea Eagles vs Dragons date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, June 16, 2024
|Start time
|2pm AEST/ 1:30pm ACST/ 12pm AWST
|Venue
|4 Pines Park
|Location
|Brookvale, Australia
|Referee
|Peter Gough
How to watch Sea Eagles vs Dragons on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Manly Sea Eagles vs St. George Illawarra Dragons NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Sea Eagles vs Dragons game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Sea Eagles vs Dragons team news
Many Sea Eagles
Haumole Olakau'atu, a devastating second-rower, is picked to start despite sustaining a calf injury last week that limited him to just 24 minutes. Manly head coach Anthony Seibold revealed on Saturday that Olakau'atu trained on Thursday and was expected to start.
Nathan Brown starts at prop in place of the suspended Josh Aloiai, while Ethan Bullemor joins the bench. Aaron Schoupp and Jake Simpkin remained in the reserves when it was reduced to 19, with Simpkin in contention to earn his club debut.
Here's the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Lehi Hopoate
|WINGER
|Jason Saab, Tommy Talau
|CENTRE
|Tolutau Koula
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Luke Brooks
|HALFBACK
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|PROP
|Taniela Paseka
|HOOKER
|Karl Lawton
|2ND ROW
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|LOCK
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Toafofoa Sipley
|RESERVES
|Aaron Schoupp
St. George Illawarra Dragons
Dragons have made no changes to their 17 after destroying the Wests Tigers in Round 14. Luciano Leilua is named to start in the second row but could yet be relegated to the bench prior to kick-off, just like last week. Michael Molo and Christian Tuipulotu remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19.
Below is the Dragons' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Tyrell Sloan
|WINGER
|Zac Lomax, Mathew Feagai
|CENTRE
|Mosese Suli, Reuben Garrick, Max Feagai
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Kyle Flanagan
|HALFBACK
|Ben Hunt
|PROP
|Francis Molo, Jack De Belin
|HOOKER
|Jacob Liddle
|2ND ROW
|Luciano Leilua, Ben Trbojevic, Jaydn Su'A
|LOCK
|Tom Eisenhuth
|INTERCHANGE
|Blake Lawrie, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Toby Couchman
|RESERVES
|Michael Molo, Jake Simpkin, Christian Tuipulotu
Sea Eagles vs Dragons Recent Form
Manly Sea Eagles: LLLWL
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Panthers 32-22 Sea Eagles
|R12
|Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
|R11
|Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos
|R10
|Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles
|R9
|Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders
St. George Illawarra Dragons: LWLWW
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Dragons 56-14 Tigers
|R13
|Panthers 10-22 Dragons
|R12
|Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons
|R10
|Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs
|R9
|Sharks 20-10 Dragons
Head-to-Head Record
|30/03/24
|Dragons 20-12 Sea Eagles
|29/07/23
|Dragons 18-24 Sea Eagles
|22/07/22
|Dragons 20-6 Sea Eagles
|16/07/21
|Sea Eagles 32-18 Dragons
|26/03/21
|Dragons 38-12 Sea Eagles