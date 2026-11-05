Furious Scott McTominay demands reflection after Napoli's 4-1 humiliation at Porto

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McTominay vents frustration after Dragao disaster

The atmosphere surrounding Napoli has reached a boiling point following a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Porto in the Champions League. Despite Scott McTominay finding the back of the net to briefly restore parity at 1-1, the Italian side collapsed in spectacular fashion at the Estadio do Dragao. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, a visibly shaken McTominay did not attempt to hide his disappointment.

The former Manchester United midfielder was blunt about the team's recurring failures on the defensive end, suggesting that the margin of defeat was a fair reflection of their performance. "We concede too many goals, that is the story. There are too many injuries at the moment; they happen in football, but we really have too many. I am very angry, I can't explain it in words. The only thing we can do is move forward now," he said, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Call for individual accountability

In a further display of leadership, McTominay urged his teammates to look inward rather than searching for collective excuses. Refusing to sugarcoat a dismal performance, the combative midfielder made it clear that finger-pointing is off the table, insisting that every single member of the squad must confront their own shortcomings and take immediate personal responsibility to turn things around.

"We have to play better in both areas, we cannot continue like this. We lost 4-1, it is clear that I am angry. We have many injuries, but it cannot be an excuse even if the same players are always taking the field. Everyone needs to go home and think about what they can do to improve tomorrow," he stated.

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Allegri points to lack of depth

Manager Massimiliano Allegri echoed some of McTominay's concerns, specifically highlighting how a lack of available substitutes prevented him from matching Porto's energy in the closing stages. The Italian tactician noted that while the home side could introduce fresh legs, his bench was restricted primarily to young prospects and forwards, leaving the midfield and defence exposed to fatigue.

"In that moment they made five changes and put on fresh and physical people," the Napoli manager explained. "We would have liked to do the same, but I only had forwards on the bench. To play matches with this expenditure of energy you need changes, otherwise you can't do it, it's simple. You can only manage such rhythms if you have eight or nine changes available."

Crucial domestic test awaits

The pressure is now mounting on the Napoli coaching staff as they prepare for a vital Serie A encounter against Lazio. Allegri has described the upcoming fixture as a "final," suggesting that the club's season could hinge on their ability to bounce back before the international break. With the squad stretched to its limit, the hope is that a rest period will finally allow key personnel to return to full fitness. McTominay’s public outburst serves as a warning that the players are no longer willing to accept mediocrity.