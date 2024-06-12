Where is Scotland's Euro 2024 training base? Everything you need to know

Everything you need know about Scotland's Euro 2024 basecamp.

Aiming to make it out of a major international competition group stage for the first time in their history, it's safe to say that Steve Clarke's Scotland have their work cut out for them as they prepare for their second successive European Championships.

The Tartan Army sailed through the qualification stage, beating Spain and Norway in the process, and they are inching closer to the highly-anticipated Euro 2024 curtain raiser against hosts Germany on June 14.

It is an occasion to be embraced rather than dreaded for the Scots as they look to cause a major upset in the opening game. They will then take on Switzerland on June 19 before their final group match against Hungary four days later.

But where will Scotland have their basecamp during their stay in Germany? GOAL takes a look...

Where is Scotland's Euro 2024 training base in Germany?

Steve Clarke's side will be based at Hotel Obermuhle at the Bavarian ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. It is located in the far south of Germany and is roughly an hour and a half's drive from Munich, where they will be heading for the tournament opener against Germany at Allianz Arena.

Their next game in Cologne against Switzerland on June 19 will require a nearly 400-mile travel, while they will have to make a shorter trip to Stuttgart for their final group game versus Hungary on June 23.

Inside Scotland's basecamp as Tartan Army land in Munich ahead of tournament

Steve Clarke's men touched down at Munich airport on Sunday before making their way to their base at Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

A five-star luxury resort renowned for its cuisine variety, Obermuhle's rooms cost as much as €250 per night, making this a holiday destination for only people with luxurious tastes.

There are plenty of eye-catching features for players to enjoy during their leisure time, including a penthouse suite and private spa as well as a roof terrace with a 180-degree mountain view, so there are plenty of places for Andy Robertson and co. to wind down.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, for one, already seems to have settled in, as he endeared himself to the locals by joining in with some traditional Bavarian dancing after the Scots were invited to a reception by Mayor Elisabeth Koch.