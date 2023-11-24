'Our players can score goals!' - Erik ten Hag hints Man Utd don't need to sign attacking reinforcements in January - is he right?

The Red Devils boss is confident that his forward players will eventually hit the goal trail - is he right to keep the faith?

Erik ten Hag is convinced that Manchester United's forward players - who have scored just one goal between all of them in the Premiere League this season - will soon start finding the back of the net as he suggested he won't be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in January.

Indeed, Marcus Rashford is the only forward player on United's books to have scored in England's top flight, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony having all failed fired blanks.

Ten Hag, though, is convinced it won't be long for the tide to turn. He told reporters when asked about bringing in attacking players in January: "Our players are able to score goals. They've shown it already. Rashy scored 30 goals last season, Rasmus has scored five Champions League goals.

"Not many players across Europe can deliver that. So our players are capable of scoring goals and there will come a point when they will. As a group, we're ranked fifth in the Premier League for creating chances so the players need to step up and deal with the pressures."

What do you think? Would Ten Hag be making a mistake by not pursuing attacking targets in January or is he right to stick with what he's got and hope that their goalscoring issues will eventually disappear? Let us know in the comments below! 👇