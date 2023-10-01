The Saudi Pro League's next big signing? Robert Lewandowski attracting interest from Middle East as stance on Barcelona exit is revealed

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Barcelona's star forward Robert Lewandowski.

WHAT HAPPENED? Four Saudi Pro League clubs including Abha FC continue to remain interested in roping in Lewandowski from Barcelona, according to the SPORT. The Saudi clubs attempted to lure the Polish striker with lucrative offers this summer but the Barcelona star refused to leave Spain after just one season. But the clubs continue to retain their interest in the veteran striker and will once again pursue their interest in June 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 on a three-year deal which means that he will have just a year left in his existing contract in 2024. Lewandowski, for now, is happy to continue at his current club and has no interest in heading to the Middle East. The Catalan giants, on the other hand, will closely monitor the forward's performance this season before taking a call on whether to add one more year to his existing contract or cash in on him while he still has one year left with them.

WHAT NEXT? The 35-year-old will be next seen in action on Wednesday when Xavi's side face Porto in the Champions League.