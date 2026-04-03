Saudi national team players oppose Renard’s departure

There are doubts surrounding French coach Hervé Renard’s future with the Saudi national team.

The Saudi national team lost friendly matches against Egypt and Serbia during the international break last March.

Calls have grown louder for Renard to leave the Saudi national team swiftly, ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Renard has received an offer from the Ghana Football Association to coach their senior team, which will also be competing in the World Cup.

However, the newspaper “Al-Sharq Al-Awsat” confirmed that Renard has turned down the chance to coach the Ghana national team, due to his contractual commitments with the Saudi national team.

Sources close to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported that the Saudi national team players are opposed to Renard’s departure.

The newspaper added: “Renard is highly respected within the Saudi national team’s dressing room.”

It noted that the Saudi Football Federation refuses to embark on an ill-considered technical gamble and is therefore insisting on the French coach’s retention.

The Saudi national team is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

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