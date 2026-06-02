How to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

The Green Falcons are officially flying to North America! After a thrilling qualification campaign that saw Hervé Renard return to lead Saudi Arabia to their third consecutive FIFA World Cup, the excitement across the Kingdom is at an all-time high.

With a squad boasting stars like Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan, Saudi Arabia will be looking to channel the spirit of 1994 and reach the knockout stages on American soil once again.

If you want to be in the stands when the Green Falcons take on the world, let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Saudi Arabia has been drawn into Group H, and they face a fascinating path through the East Coast of the United States. Fans can expect electric atmospheres in Miami and Atlanta as the Green Falcons look to soar.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Miami Stadium (Miami) Tickets June 21, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets June 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Cabo Verde Houston Stadium (Houston) Tickets

When to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Where to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats is the official FIFA ticketing portal. You must register for a FIFA ID to participate in any official sales.

Beyond the initial releases, FIFA operates an official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fan-to-fan resale at face value. It is expected to reopen on April 2, 2026.

For those looking for more flexibility or specific seating locations after sell-outs, StubHub is the go-to secondary platform. While prices may be higher, it offers a secure way to find seats for the Green Falcons' biggest games.

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has categorized tickets into four tiers. For Saudi Arabia’s group stage matches, here are the estimated price ranges:

Match tickets for Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are categorized to accommodate every type of fan. Category 1 offers the premier experience with prime lower-tier seating, while Category 2 provides a balanced view from mid-tier or lower-corner seats. Category 3 serves as a more budget-friendly option with upper-tier seating, and Category 4 remains the most affordable entry point, although these seats are often located in the highest sections of the stadium.

Estimated prices for the Green Falcons' group stage fixtures are as follows:

Category 1: Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620)

Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620) Category 2: Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400)

Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400) Category 3: Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250)

Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250) Category 4: Most affordable / Restricted view ($60 - $120)

How to get Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

Experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with comprehensive hospitality packages for Saudi Arabia matches, featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and more.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match

Any 1 non-host nation team match Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club

Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club Starting at $1,400 / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., all Miami matches)

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See the Green Falcons in action at every early-stage match.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Check out the sixteen host cities and the stadiums where the action will unfold: