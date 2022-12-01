Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Saudi Arabia face Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday with their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages well and truly alive. On the final matchday in Group C, fourth-placed Mexico must win to have any chance of staying in the competition.
Saudi Arabia shocked the world when they beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in their first game of the tournament. They tasted defeat against Poland in the following fixture but a victory in their final group stage match can grant them the ticket to the round of 16 regardless of what happens in the other Group C contest.
Mexico's draw with Poland gave them a point but the South American team lost to Argentina and that means nothing less than a win will do for Gerardo Martino. Mexico are yet to score at this World Cup and that will need to change against Saudi Arabia.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico date & kick-off time
Game:
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Date:
November 30, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 1)
Venue:
Lusail Stadium
Stream:
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
BBC Two is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
Fox Sports, Telemundo
UK
BBC Two
BBC iPlayer
India
Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD
JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Saudi Arabia squad & team news
Saudi Arabia will miss the services of Abdulelah Al-Malki who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament and will be unavailable for selection against Mexico.
Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are all out for this game due to injury issues.
Saudi Arabia possible XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Ghannam; Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rubaie, Al-Qwais, Al-Aqidi.
Defenders
Al-Ghannam, Madu, Al-Amri, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Tambakti
Midfielders
Al-Faraj, Al-Malki, Al-Dawsari, Otayf, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Abed, Bahebri, Al-Aboud, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Sharahili
Forwards
Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Asiri
Mexico squad and team news
As for Mexico, Andres Guardado was forced off the field due to an injury in their previous outing. However, the midfielder is back in training and is expected to be fit for the big final group clash.
Raul Jimenez is set to get his 100th cap for Mexico and would like to make it even more memorable with a goal or two.
Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Chavez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ochoa, Talavera, Cota
Defenders
Moreno, Gallardo, Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Aeteaga, K. Alvarez, Vasquez
Midfielders
Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Romo, Vega, Chavez
Forwards
Jimenez, Lozano, Martin, Funes Mori
