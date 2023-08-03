Saudi Arabia snap up another signing! Barcelona in talks over €15m Franck Kessie sale to Al-Ahli just a year his move to Camp Nou

- Barca negotiating after Kessie bid
- Al-Ahli offer €15m
- Joined club for free a year ago
WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli made an offer for the Barcelona midfielder as the Blaugrana have been looking to offload the Ivorian. Barcelona are negotiating with Al-Ahli and the transfer is expected to go through, according to Sport. He is expected to sign a three-year contract worth €20m (£17m/$22m) per season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are very likely to make another major sale soon as Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain and they could look to tie up the transfer of Joao Cancelo, who has been linked to Xavi's side this summer.
WHAT NEXT? The deal could very well be tied up soon considering both clubs are already in agreement including the Ivorian having already agreed personal terms with the club.