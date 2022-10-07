Sassuolo vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter are set to take on Sassuolo in a Serie A clash at MAPEI Stadium on Saturday. Although the Nerazzurri triumphed over Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, they have succumbed to successive defeats to Udinese and Roma in the domestic competition. Simone Inzaghi is under pressure to deliver as his troops have misfired horribly this season and sit in ninth spot with 12 points from eight matches.
Meanwhile, Sassuolo head into this fixture off the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Salernitana. They boast of a decent record against Inter as they have won eight out of 18 matches since their promotion to Serie A. In fact, they are above Inzaghi's men in the table by virtue of a better goal difference. They are a hard nut to crack at the back and Lautaro Martinez & co. will have to put their best foot forward to find the net against a side which boasts five clean sheets so far.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.
Sassuolo vs Inter date & kick-off time
Game:
Sassuolo vs Inter
Date:
October 8, 2022
Kick-off:
2:00 pm BST/ 9:00 am ET/ 6:30 pm IST
Venue:
MAPEI Stadium, Italy
Stream:
How to watch Sassuolo vs Inter on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United States, the match can be live streamed through Paramount+ and will be broadcast on CBS Sports.
The match is not being broadcast live in the UK.
In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV Channel
Stream
US
CBS Sports
Paramount+, fuboTV.
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
Voot Select
Sassuolo team news and squad
Dominico Berardi might be included in the matchday squad as he has finally recovered from a muscular injury that he sustained before the international break in September.
However, Hamed Traore, Murt Muldur and Gregoire Defrel are all long-term absentees and will only be available again in January.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pegolo, Consigli, Russo
Defenders
Marchizza, Ayhan, Rogerio, Ferrari, Romagna, Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Kyriakopoulos
Midfielders
Henrique, Harroui, Obiang, Frattesi, Lopez, Thorstvedt
Forwards
Pinamonti, Berardi, Alvarez, Ceide, D'Andrea
Inter team news and squad
Inter are still unsure about Romelu Lukaku, who is on the final lap of his recovery from a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner with Lautaro Martinez up front. Joaquin Correa is sidelined after he picked up a hamstring injury.
Hakan Calhanoglu should start along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield alongside Nicolo Barella. Croatian Marcelo Brozovic is unavailable due to a thigh injury that he picked up during the international break.
Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks and is likely to be shielded by a back-three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, with Denzel Dumfries on the right flank.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz.
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni.
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella.
Forwards
Dzeko, Martinez.