WATCH: What a debut! Sandro Tonali stunner gives Newcastle early lead against Aston Villa in his first game since sealing transfer from AC Milan

- Tonali scores on Premier League debut
- Joined the Magpies in the summer
- Man City challenge awaits
WHAT HAPPENED? Former AC Milan midfielder Tonali scored a brilliant volley on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old joined Newcastle in the summer from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported €70 million fee, making him the most expensive Italian player of all time. Eddie Howe's side managed to secure Champions League football for this season after a strong fourth-place finish in their first season following the Saudi takeover.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED? Howe's side will now face the defending champions Manchester City on August 20.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Article continues below