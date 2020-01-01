‘Sancho like Neymar & would improve any team’ – Man Utd-linked winger is ‘priceless’, says Hargreaves

The former Red Devils midfielder says the England international “walks into the great teams” ahead of a possible big-money transfer in 2020

Jadon Sancho can be compared to a “young Neymar”, says Owen Hargraves, with the winger considered to be a “priceless” commodity that “walks into the great teams” being linked with him at present.

A big-money move is being mooted for the highly-rated international ahead of the next transfer window.

Manchester United are said to be leading the chase, but Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are also in the mix for the exciting forward who came through the academy system at .

Hargreaves is not surprised by the interest being shown in the 20-year-old who has taken the by storm.

The ex-England midfielder once made a move from to Old Trafford of his own, with United snapping him up from in 2007, and he can see Sancho treading a similar path.

Hargreaves told talkSPORT of Sancho: “He’s a dream. He reminds me of a young Neymar.

“The cool thing is, for the young kids watching him, they see that you can play in a creative way, even though football has become so structured.

“He brings his own style, that street football, to the game. That’s what makes him so priceless.

“In the blink of an eye, he can do something that people don’t anticipate.

“Hopefully at some point we still him in the Premier League, because he can make any team better.

“I think he walks into the great teams here, like Man City and , and I think he could even play for or one day. That’s how good he is.

“He knows all eyes will be on him this Saturday.”

Dortmund are due to be back in action this weekend after the Bundesliga was given the green light to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be given the chance to complete the 2019-20 campaign, in which he has scored 17 goals and registered 19 assists.

Exit speculation can be expected to tick over in the background, with it suggested that a bid of around £100 million ($122m) will be required from any of his many suitors in order for Dortmund to be lured into transfer talks.