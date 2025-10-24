Major League Soccer is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and coincidentally, the arrival of the latest expansion team, San Diego FC, meant that 30 teams took part at the start of the 2025 MLS regular season.

Unlike other new outfits, who were slow to find their groove, San Diego have taken to MLS life like a duck to water, finishing top of the Western Conference (and qualifying for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup) after their 34-game regular season schedule.

Let GOAL give you all the vital SDFC ticket information you need ahead of their MLS Cup Playoff encounters, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

How to buy San Diego FC tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for San Diego FC matches, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase SDFC tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site or to access the ticket portal on their official club site.

Obviously, demand for tickets is usually high, though, so if they are sold out via official routes or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub, with tickets from $35.

How much are San Diego FC tickets?

For those wishing to purchase San Diego FC MLS Cup Playoff tickets through official routes, prices range from $68 - €288 for the home games at Snapdragon Stadium when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on where you are situated in the stadium. Match tickets are likely to increase in price the further San Diego progress in the playoffs.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability, hospitality packages and 2026 Season Ticket prices. MLS Cup playoff match tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from $50 upwards.

San Diego FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now too and range in cost from $760 - $3350. The 2026 memberships include some of the following benefits:

Guaranteed Access to MLS Playoff Tickets for 2025

30% off Full Season Parking Discount (2026 Benefit)

Extended Interest-Free Payment Plan

10% off Food and Beverage Discount (2026 Benefit)

San Diego FC hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy San Diego FC hospitality tickets at Snapdragon Stadium, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site, where you can find more information, alongside details on how to get in touch with them to book a game or more. SDFC’s premium packages cater to a wide range of budgets and demands. Here are some of the VIP options available at the San Diego venue:

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Club: Club members have access to high-end food and beverages in a large climate-control premium lounge with enhanced decor and lounge seating, private restrooms, a full-service bar, private entrances, and numerous TVs to heighten your matchday experience.

Club members have access to high-end food and beverages in a large climate-control premium lounge with enhanced decor and lounge seating, private restrooms, a full-service bar, private entrances, and numerous TVs to heighten your matchday experience. Cox Business Club: Watch all the action from padded sideline seats and cool off in our two story air-conditioned club space.

Watch all the action from padded sideline seats and cool off in our two story air-conditioned club space. Toyota Terrace: Enjoy semi-inclusive food and beverage in comfortable seats at the Northwest corner right near the vocal SDFC Supporters Section.

Enjoy semi-inclusive food and beverage in comfortable seats at the Northwest corner right near the vocal SDFC Supporters Section. Dos Equis Club: This indoor-outdoor space provides seats at midfield with unparalleled views of the SDFC bench.

This indoor-outdoor space provides seats at midfield with unparalleled views of the SDFC bench. Sycuan Piers: Enjoy a cabana-style lounge with room for 2-6 fans with semi-inclusive food and beverage and panoramic views of the stadium.

Enjoy a cabana-style lounge with room for 2-6 fans with semi-inclusive food and beverage and panoramic views of the stadium. Loge Boxes: An intimate suite-like atmosphere with semi-inclusive food and beverage with the energy of club seats.

An intimate suite-like atmosphere with semi-inclusive food and beverage with the energy of club seats. Sycuan Founders Club: Just 10 rows up from the pitch on the center line, the Sycuan Founders Suites provide the closest suite experience at Snapdragon Stadium.

What to expect from San Diego FC 2025/26?

Not only have San Diego FC hit the ground running on the pitch, they’ve also made massive strides off it. A huge crowd of 34,506 (a stadium record) saw their very first match against St. Louis City back in March and they’ve maintained those high numbers this year. An average of 28,000+ have squeezed into the Snapdragon Stadium this season, which places San Diego 4th in the MLS attendance chart. Success always boosts popularity of course and the crowds are going to keep on coming if they go deep in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Over half a million people will have seen SDFC live by the end of this season and you could be one of them if you book your match tickets today.

The standout player for San Diego this season has been the well-travelled Dane, Anders Dreyer. As well as being the club’s leading scorer with 19 goals this term, he’s also been the key provider and sits on top of the MLS assists standings with 19. Dreyer is also a resilient character, having played almost every single one of San Diego’s games this season.

San Diego has a strong Scandinavian spine in general with Jeppe Tverskov (Denmark), Christopher McVey (Sweden) and Onni Valakari (Finland) all making valuable contributions. Another important element to San Diego’s success is that the squad has a good age mix. The over-30s include Jeppe Tverskov, Anibal Godoy, Paddy McNair and Hirving Lozano. The 23 and unders include Luca Bombino, Tomas Angel, Ian Pilcher and Alex Mighten.

History of Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022, is a multi-purpose stadium in San Diego, California, with a capacity of 34,000+. It's located on the campus of San Diego State University (SDSU) and as well as being the home of San Diego FC (MLS), it also plays host to the San Diego State Aztecs NCAA American football team and San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. Snapdragon Stadium was built adjacent to the demolished San Diego Stadium, which had been the home of the college's American Football team since 1967.

Snapdragon Stadium has also staged numerous club friendlies and international soccer matches since 2023. Some of the standout fixtures include: