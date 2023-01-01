Legendary film director Sam Mendes tips Jose Mourinho to be next James Bond villain

Jose Mourinho has been backed to play a James Bond villain by Sam Mendes, the director of Skyfall and Spectre.

Mourinho backed for Bond role

Mendes directed highest grossing Bond film of all time

Portuguese manager often centre of attention

WHAT HAPPENED? Often the pantomime villain on the sidelines, Mourinho has been tipped to make a great James Bond antagonist by legendary director Mendes. Many a talented actor has previously turned their hand to the role, from Rami Malek to Donald Pleasence, and Mendes has suggested the Portuguese could join that list.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about who would make a great Bond villain by a Guardian reader for a feature in their newspaper, Mendes responded: "Jose Mourinho. You can’t get better than that can you?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is not one to shy from conflict, being involved in some of the most famous touchline bust-ups in the Premier League era. His cheeky smile and (slightly) inflated ego give him all the qualities a great Bond villain needs, we can see why Mendes recommended him!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? It doesn't look like the 59-year-old will be turning his hand to acting any time soon as he is busy trying secure European football for Roma next season. They are yet to return to league action after the World Cup with their next match being against Bologna on January 4.