‘Salah & Mane will generate Liverpool exit talk’ – Fowler expects interest while calling for left-back signing

The Reds legend concedes that “good players get linked with top clubs”, with Jurgen Klopp called upon to keep key men on the books at Anfield

should be bracing themselves for interest to be shown in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Reds legend Robbie Fowler, while Jurgen Klopp has been urged to snap up another left-back.

Those at Anfield are currently preparing for a Premier League title-winning celebration.

Domestic glory is being secured on the back of previous successes in the , UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

More teams

A star-studded squad on Merseyside has hit all of the targets it set out to achieve, which could lead to some seeking new challenges elsewhere.

Reports of interest in the likes of Salah and Mane are never far away, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be leading the chase, and Fowler concedes that Liverpool may have to fend off unwelcome advances.

The Reds legend told Premier League Productions: "There's going to be a little bit of talk about Mo Salah again and Sadio Mane.

"Good players ultimately get linked with top European clubs."

Regardless of whether or not there are any outgoings at Anfield in the next transfer window, Klopp is expected to dip back into the market for further reinforcements.

Fowler admits that finding suitable additions is not going to be easy, given the strength of Liverpool’s starting XI, but feels there are gaps to be filled when it comes to squad depth.

The former frontman added: "For a player to come into this team, it's going to be hard to make them any better because they are a really good side.

"Where I'd like to see them build is - think of the game against where they probably struggled on the left-hand side.

"James Milner will never, ever let you down. Him coming into that left-back position, but if Andy Robertson does get injured again or does have a dip in form, I think we just need someone to cover Robertson just to strengthen the squad."

Liverpool are now just one win away from confirming their coronation as kings of English football, while the title could be handed to them if fail to overcome on Thursday, but Fowler believes Klopp will continue to play a strong hand for the remainder of the season.

He said: “I’m sure when the title is won, I think Jurgen will probably go for records.

Article continues below

“He’ll want to get over 100 points, he’ll want to remain unbeaten for the remaining games.

“Having seen the performance [against ] I’ve got a little sneaky feeling that it will be hard for any team to stop them.

“I think that’ll be Jurgen’s thoughts. As much as he’ll give a few kids a little go, I’m not sure they will start and play a large number of games remaining. I think he’ll try to go for maximum points."