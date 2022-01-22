Salah to face Mane in 2022 World Cup play-offs as Egypt drawn against Senegal

Only one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane will be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after Egypt and Senegal were drawn together in the African qualifying play-off round.

Salah and Mane regularly form part of a dangerous attacking force as club team mates at Liverpool, however they will come up against each other for their countries later this year.

The remaining 10 teams in the African qualifying section for the World Cup have been paired into two-legged play-offs for the five spots given to the continent - and Salah's Egypt and Mane's Senegal will face off.

More follows.