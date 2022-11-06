Salah hopes Liverpool have reached turning point after vital win over Spurs

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is hopeful that Sunday evening's hard-fought victory against Tottenham could be a turning point in his side's season.

Salah scored twice in 2-1 win

Liverpool within seven points of top four

Salah hopes win can be turning point

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah scored twice as Liverpool bounced back from defeat at Elland Road last weekend with a strong performance against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He rifled home Darwin Nuñez's assist for the Reds' opener, following it up with a delightful chip after a glaring error from Eric Dier. A sweeping Kane strike gave the home side hope late on, but Jurgen Klopp's men held on for only their fifth win of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We played football, we managed to score two goals and second half I think we could have scored, but we were unlucky," he told Liverpool's website after the match. "The most important thing is we managed to get the three points."

When asked about the result being a potential turning point, he said: "Hopefully. Before, we didn’t want to lose but that’s football and we have to accept it. We managed to strike back a few times in the season; we played very good games, like against [Manchester] City and against Napoli. Now, hopefully that gives us more confidence. We’ll just try to carry on and win games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah secured three points in north London that could prove vital to Liverpool's top four hopes. The Reds remain seven points off Spurs in fourth but have a game in hand, meaning a Champions League finish is still well within the reach of Klopp's side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Salah's 19 goals and assists so far this season (14 goals, five assists) are his second best return after 20 games in his six seasons at the club, bettered only by 2021-22 (28).

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Salah and Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before they host Southampton in the league on Saturday.