Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's eye-watering weekly income revealed by adviser Rami Abbas

Mohamed Salah's legal adviser has revealed the details of his salary following his contract extension with Liverpool last year.

Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Legal adviser reveals salary details

Saudi Arabia interest arrives

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool star signed a new deal at the club back in 2022, with his legal adviser Rami Abbas revealing key details regarding the contract and how close the Egyptian forward came to leaving the club prior to extending his stay until 2025.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When you have put your requests on the table and you don’t get anything you’ve asked for, you have to start thinking about parting ways," Abbas told a Harvard Business School (HBS) study.

"We conservatively expect the total amount received by Mohamed [Salah] and the image rights companies over the next few years from both his playing contract and his image rights contracts to be somewhere between €54m [£46.8m] and €62m [£53.7m] per year.”/

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has since been the subject of concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad tabling a deal worth in the region of £150million for the player prior to the closing of their transfer window on September 6. With the aforementioned bumper deal set to expire in 2025, Liverpool may be tempted to cash in on the 31-year-old once given time to sign a suitable replacement for the player in the coming transfer windows.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Gettu

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? For now, the Liverpool man will continue to operate as normal on Merseyside, with Jürgen Klopp's side set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off UK time). The Reds are currently in second place on the Premier League table.