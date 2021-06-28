Saka at wing-back and Grealish off the bench: How England can beat Germany

Gareth Southgate may have been criticised for the Three Lions' performances so far at Euro 2020, but he has a squad capable of beating their old foes

England versus Germany is the game that fills Three Lions supporters with dread; that brings English pessimism bubbling back to the surface.

It is telling - and ominous - that it is a one-sided rivalry, with Germany having no particular ill feelings towards just another of the many nations they have beaten in the latter stages of international tournament.

For England, though, memories of two painful penalty shootout defeats in the 1990s still haunt the national psyche.

That is why virtually no previews of Tuesday’s game will dare suggest that England are the better team in 2021 and have the right tactical setup under Gareth Southgate to nullify Germany’s strengths and exploit their weaknesses.

Perhaps it is tempting fate to say it, but there is reason to believe England are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals – and for Southgate to exorcise the demons of 1996.

Southgate has spent a large chunk of his time as England manager developing a cautious and defensively solid 3-4-3, modelling his side on the safety-first success of France and Portugal over the last five years.

So far this tournament he has used a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 and has drawn heavy criticism for England’s defensive football. Now, in one potentially tenure-defining 90 minutes, Southgate has the opportunity to show everyone exactly why he has been coaching in this manner.

A 3-4-3 can stifle Germany’s wing-backs

A deep-lying 3-4-3 is exactly the right system to beat Germany, who under Joachim Low are still clinging to an identity that no longer works, caught in transition between the old and the new and looking well below their best so far at Euro 2020.

They were very poor in a 1-0 defeat to France and fortunate to draw 2-2 with Hungary, with Low’s 3-4-3 only coming together for a 4-2 victory over Portugal sandwiched in between, a game defined by Germany’s wing-backs repeatedly finding space against a clueless Portugal defence.

For all four Germany goals they built through one wing-back before suddenly switching the play to the other, who was inexplicably unmarked by Portugal’s narrow 4-1-4-1. Either by advancing into the penalty area at the back post or finding pockets from deeper positions to cross, wing-backs Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich dominated.

By mirroring Low’s formation, Southgate can easily avoid a similar problem.

England’s wing-backs can either drop to make a flat five, ensuring those diagonal switches do not find players in space, or step up to meet Gosens and Kimmich in crossing positions.

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw are the most likely options, with Kyle Walker slotting in on the right side of the back three to provide extra cover against a nation that predominantly looks to overload the flanks.

However, Southgate may also decide to take the risk of fielding Bukayo Saka at right wing-back...

Saka & Sterling can stretch sideways Germany possession

Saka’s ability to pick up the ball in deep possessions, resist and evade the press, and then burst through the lines on the dribble was essential in lifting England during the first 30 minutes of the 1-0 victory over Czech Republic.

Given that England will be holding a deeper defensive shape on Tuesday, designed to nullify Germany and therefore force them to hold stale possession, the match will need Saka’s energy.

Arsenal’s 19-year-old can help England to counterattack successfully behind Germany’s sluggish back three, cutting through the space behind Low’s wing-backs in the transition to give England the platform for victory.

The cover of Walker as a right-sided centre-back minimises the risk of a bolder option here, while Trippier can be moved over to the left to give England a ruthless, Digeo Simeone-trained defender up against Kimmich and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea star Havertz has dropped intelligently between the lines this tournament, finding pockets in the right-centre space and England could do with Trippier’s alertness to this danger.

Along with Saka, Raheem Sterling’s runs in behind, with Harry Kane dropping deep to pull Germany’s centre-backs forward, could give England at least two powerful dribblers to get behind their defence and stretch the game.

But will two runners be enough? And if Southgate needs players to counter, where does that leave Jack Grealish?

Mount into midfield and Grealish off the bench

This is probably the area of the field Southgate is having most difficulties deciding upon, with Grealish’s performance against Czech Republic and Mason Mount training in isolation giving him a selection headache.

England cannot afford to lose Sterling’s pace, not in this form, and while Grealish was a superb counterattacking threat for Aston Villa in 2020-21, it is difficult to see him having the same effect within a 3-4-3.

What is more, Southgate needs to leave one of his front three spots open for Mount or Phil Foden – again for defensive reasons.

Germany’s midfield partnership of Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan will dominate this game if given the time to do so, and that means ensuring England have enough bodies centrally.

Kalvin Phillips (or Jordan Henderson, depending on fitness) and Declan Rice will likely be pulled into deep positions by the movement of Low’s inside forwards Havertz and Thomas Muller, which threatens to leave Kroos and Gundogan with too much room.

Consequently, England need one of their inside forwards to intelligently drop into midfield, turning the system from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 during periods in which Germany turn up the pressure.

Mount is the ideal player for this – intelligent, alert, and experienced in a dual role – but if he is not deemed fit then Foden (or Saka, if Southgate does not trust him as a wing-back) can also perform here.

That would leave Grealish as a potentially explosive option off the bench, and with set-piece specialist Trippier in the team it is easy to imagine the Villa captain winning free-kicks late in the game to swing the tie in England’s favour.

If this all feels a little too positive, a little too easy, then that is the fear talking; that is the effect of decades of collective trauma around England versus Germany.

This game really can be different because Southgate, sticking to his guns despite all the criticism he receives, has devised a tactical strategy that can finally bear fruit on Tuesday.