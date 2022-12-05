Injured Sadio Mane sends heart-warming message to Senegal teammates following World Cup exit

Sadio Mane has released a message of support for his Senegal teammates on Twitter following their World Cup defeat to England.

Mane missed tournament through injury

Watched on as England brushed Senegal aside

Still proud of his teammates

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal got through the group stage for the first time since 2002, coming second to the Netherlands in Group A. That set up a round of 16 tie against England which was a step too far for the reigning African champions as they were comfortably beaten by Gareth Southgate's side. Having missed the World Cup through injury, Mane watched on in admiration for the way in which his teammates represented their country.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement read: “Dear brothers, you fell in arms. The people are very proud of your journey which has warmed the hearts of the supporters, defending the national flag with dignity. Good luck, the learning continues. We will go in search of other Inchallah trophies”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane wasn't the only important player that Senegal missed on Sunday. Everton's Idrissa Gueye was absent after picking up two yellow cards in the groups with Cheikhou Kouyate also finding himself confined to the treatment table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? His focus will be on recovering from the injury that kept him out of the World Cup, which he picked up during Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on November 8.