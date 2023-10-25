Was Sadio Mane inspired by Wrexham? Al-Nassr star completes takeover of lower-league French side Bourges 18

Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane completed the takeover of French fourth division club Bourges 18 on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French club made the announcement of the arrival of the former Liverpool star as their new owner on the club's official Facebook page on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Al-Nassr winger's new club currently find themselves at the bottom half of the Group B of the National 2 League as they have managed to win just one of their first seven matches of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After being unveiled as the club's new owner, Mane, via a video message, said: "We’ve been working with the city for the past three years. We’re here to nurture and organise the club. The challenge is immense, but if the people of Bourges remain involved, I’m confident we can achieve our goals. I believe I’ll be visiting Bourges very soon."

WHAT NEXT FOR SADIO MANE? The Senegalese international has been enjoying a rich vein of form ever since moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 matches for Al-Nassr. The player will be next seen in action on Saturday against Al-Feiha.