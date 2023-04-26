Ryan Reynolds will 'shave a golf course' into Rob McElhenney's back hair if Gareth Bale signs with Wrexham

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds said he would personally give Rob McElhenney's back hair a trim if he convinces Gareth Bale to sign with the club.

Bale in retirement

McElhenney trying to coax him to Wrexham

Reynolds perhaps overeager to make it happen

WHAT HAPPENED? After Wrexham clinched promotion to League Two on Saturday, fans have eagerly speculated about potential high-profile summer signings. Those players would likely need to be in the final stages of their careers and wanting to finish on a fun note, with Wales legend Bale floated as an option.

"I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season," Reynolds wrote in a response to Bale's tweet about golfing with McElhenney, though Reynolds later added that he was unsure his friend had "requisite body hair to support this plan".

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite their status as a lower-tier club, Wrexham are uniquely able to target players other teams in their division can only dream of pursuing, thanks to the global profile of their Hollywood ownership. That could give them an advantage in their quest to secure back-to-back promotions.

Bale retired after the 2022 World Cup and has been seen regularly on the golf course. It's unclear whether he would be willing to return to football in any capacity.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons will finish their domestic campaign on Saturday against Torquay United.