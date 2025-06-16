Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ready to spend! Wrexham 'getting closer' to first summer signing after being linked with several proven Premier League stars

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are ready to spend again, with Wrexham "getting closer" to their first signing of the summer.

The Red Dragons are expected to be busy before the next recruitment deadline passes. That is because a historic run of three successive promotions has lifted them into the Championship and one step away from the Premier League.

Several players with top-flight pedigree have seen moves to North Wales speculated on, including Jamie Vardy, Tom Cairney and Ben Davies. No deals have been done as yet, but another window has swung open for business.

Wrexham were quick to identify potential targets after securing a runners-up finish in League One, while talks behind the scenes have been taking place for some time. Phil Parkinson is hoping that there will soon be movement when it comes to getting fresh faces onto his books.

Wrexham’s manager said when asked for an update on transfer business: “We are getting closer with one or two things but it is the time of the close season. These weeks in June, a lot of players are on holiday and a lot of managers are away.

“Obviously early June is still very early in the transfer window but a lot of work is going on as always behind the scenes to try and build a competitive squad."

Wrexham are preparing to discover their schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, with fixture release day fast approaching on June 26. The Red Dragons are also readying themselves for a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.