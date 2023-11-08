'It's not for show' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's strict Wrexham standards revealed by Phil Parkinson in fierce defence of 'genuine' Hollywood duo

Phil Parkinson has launched a passionate defence of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, insisting the Hollywood duo set strict standards at Wrexham.

Parkinson speaks out about Wrexham owners

Says duo are eager for success

Manager enjoying life with Welsh side

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson has discussed Wrexham's famous owners and insists the duo are "genuine" about their passion for the club and its supporters. Critics have suggested that the Wrexham project is merely a sideshow for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but Parkinson says they both enforce the highest standards behind the scenes and do their utmost to inspire progress.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not for show. I wasn’t at the club when they bought it, and it made a reasonable amount of news at the time, but they’re very genuine and they want to be successful," the Wrexham boss told William Hill. "They want to deliver to the people of Wrexham; they don’t want to be people who say they will do things and don’t produce them. It’s been good to be a part of that, I’ve enjoyed working with them, and it’s been an enjoyable journey so far."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Parkinson also revealed how he feels about the duo's 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary and admits it's been a fun journey for the team. "I enjoyed it to be honest with you! It’s almost part and parcel with football now, isn’t it? Lots of clubs have cameras follow them round. It was new to me and the staff, but we’ve just been ourselves and tried to tell the story," he added. "The most important thing for us is to just try and win games of football and earn promotion like we did last season, because that obviously helped to make the documentary successful.

"There’s been no acting – it’s been very authentic, and I think that’s what made it successful. I think initially it was aimed at the American market – and it’s been used successfully over there – but it’s been well received in the UK as well. That’s been great for the owners and for the people of Wrexham too – the club has had a lot of tough times over the past 15 years after almost going out of business several times, but this is great to put Wrexham on the map."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have made it out of the National League and into League Two since the takeover by the Hollywood duo. Parkinson's side are aiming for back-to-back promotions, with the Dragons currently third in the table behind Stockport and Notts County.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham continue their League Two campaign on Saturday at home to Gillingham.