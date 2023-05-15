Ryan Reynolds fires warning at Wrexham star Ollie Palmer for having shirtless conversations with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has joked he had to protect his wife, Blake Lively, from camera-obsessed Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer, who loves to walk around topless.

Reynolds speaks about his promotion heroes in latest interview

Reveals awkward incident involving Wrexham's Palmer & his wife Lively

Warns the camera-loving striker to act like a 'gentleman'

WHAT HAPPENED? While speaking on the Fearless in Devotion podcast, Reynolds was quizzed about his promotion-winning team and picked out striker Palmer when talking about who loves the camera. The Hollywood star even revealed an awkward exchange with the Wrexham striker, who was topless when he met the actor’s wife, Blake Lively, and their family.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reynolds said: "Every time we've come as a family we've come over we have a walk down to the dressing room. Ollie is always the first one to walk out, completely shirtless, to have a conversation with my wife. I'm like Ollie put a f**king shirt on and come back out to speak to her like a gentleman.

"Ollie is one of the best guys I know though, really funny, and I'm thrilled for him and his clothing brand. It's nice to see that take off."

Fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney approved the notion that Palmer has an eye for the cameras more than any other player, adding: "Not even close".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer was brought by Wrexham in a club-record deal worth a reported £300,000 in 2022, but the 31-year-old has proven to be worth the money as the club ended a 15-year wait to return to the Football League.

With 17 goals in 45 appearances this past season, he played an instrumental role in Wrexham's National League title success, forming a lethal strike-partnership with leading scorer Paul Mullin as the Red Dragons pipped red-hot Notts County - who later won in the playoff final at Wembley last Saturday - to finish top of the table in their second campaign under Hollywood ownership.

Although Reynolds has the greatest respect for his star striker's valuable contributions, he seems to be warning the 31-year-old to stop trying to have interactions with his wife Lively shirtless.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons will be aiming to make it back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One. Ryan Reynolds and Co. have already begun rebuilding their squad to play in League Two next season.

Star striker Mullin, goalkeeper Mark Howard, and wing-back Anthony Forde have signed new one-year extensions after playing a pivotal role in the club's success, while as many as 11 players have been released from around the fringes of their promotion-winning squad.