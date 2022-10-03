Russo forced to withdraw from latest Lionesses squad

Alessia Russo has withdrawn from the Lionesses squad for the upcoming international fixtures against the USWNT and Czech Republic.

Russo picked up 'small injury'

Will miss sell-out fixture vs USWNT at Wembley

No replacement called up

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo withdrew from the Lionesses squad through injury, with a statement saying she had picked up a "small injury". She will miss the sell-out match against the United States at Wembley on October 7, as well as the friendly against the Czech Republic on October 11.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United star won the Euro's goal of the Tournament for her outrageous back-heel against Sweden in the semi-finals - one of her four goals in the summer as England went on to lift the trophy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: She has played in both of United's opening fixtures, scoring one goal, and will be hoping this injury does not cause any long-term issues.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RUSSO? The striker will be hoping to get fit as soon as possible and help Manchester United as they look to pose a serious challenge for the WSL title this season.